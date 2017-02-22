Justice honored with DAR award

By Special to The Weekly Vista

Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Print item

Photo submitted John Justice, shown here with his wife, Jean, was presented with the Community Service Award from Lovely Purchase Chapter of Daughters of American Revolution.
Zoom

Photo submitted John Justice, shown here with his wife, Jean, was presented with the Community Service Award from Lovely Purchase Chapter of Daughters of American Revolution.

John Justice of Bella Vista has been awarded the Community Service Award by the Lovely Purchase Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution of Bella Vista.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.