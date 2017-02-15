Area students make OBU Dean's List

ARKADELPHIA -- Bella Vista residents Madison Brittain and Beth Crisler were among 377 students at Ouachita Baptist University named to the Dean's List for the fall 2016 semester. The students will receive a certificate of recognition from Ouachita and will be included in the "National Dean's List" for 2016-17.

