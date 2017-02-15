Area students make OBU Dean's List
Wednesday, February 15, 2017
ARKADELPHIA -- Bella Vista residents Madison Brittain and Beth Crisler were among 377 students at Ouachita Baptist University named to the Dean's List for the fall 2016 semester. The students will receive a certificate of recognition from Ouachita and will be included in the "National Dean's List" for 2016-17.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.