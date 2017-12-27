Zoning board approves variances
Wednesday, December 27, 2017
The Board of Zoning Adjustments voted unanimously in favor of a variance for a septic system on Cargill Drive and a setback variance on Sunset Drive and then accepted board member Harry Newby's resignation during its Dec. 19 meeting.
