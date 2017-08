Submitted photo James “Buddy” Herndon, Cooper Elementary School counselor, was speaker at the Aug. 10 meeting of the Bella Vista Kiwanis Club. Buddy told of his background and being in education for 36 years. He is looking forward to being the K-Kids liaison and working with the students. Buddy has worked with K-Kids in other schools and is happy to be part of the program at Cooper. The club’s weekly meetings are at 7 a.m. Thursdays at Concordia Retirement Center. Breakfast is available. Visitors, Kiwanis members and former Kiwanis members are invited.