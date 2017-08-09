What is it? revealed

The item in last week’s paper is a flour sifter. Sheryl Odgers of Bella Vista was the first person to correctly guess the answer. Look for another “What is it?” in next week’s edition — and another chance to have your name entered in a monthly drawing for a free lunch.

The item in last week's paper is a flour sifter. Sheryl Odgers of Bella Vista was the first person to correctly guess the answer. Look for another "What is it?" in next week's edition -- and another chance to have your name entered in a monthly drawing for a free lunch.