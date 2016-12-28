Marker Trees a curious sight along Back 40 Trails
Wednesday, December 28, 2016
There's a trio of strange trees tucked away alongside the freshly-carved Back 40 trail system that appear to be human-modified, much like native American trail marker trees, though an expert doubts they're the real deal.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.