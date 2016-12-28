Little Free Pantry open at Artist Retreat Center
Wednesday, December 28, 2016
When Melissa Pruss heard about a Fayetteville woman's idea to help her community, she knew it would work for Bella Vista. Pruss asked her father to build what became the city's first "Little Free Pantry."
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.