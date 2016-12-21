Last year for big Christmas display
Wednesday, December 21, 2016
For the past seven Decembers, colorful lights and festive music have been the norm on Frampton Lane, where two neighbors collaborate to make one massive Christmas display.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.