



Marykate Maddock-Williams, 81, of Bella Vista went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 6, 2024, after a lengthy illness. She passed away peacefully at home with family. She was born Nov. 10, 1942, in Bayshore, N.Y., to William Maddock Sr. and Paula Maddock.

Prior to retirement, she spent many years as a public servant with the state of New York. Marykate loved plants and all kinds of animals, especially her puppies. Her life lessons will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by husband, Ronald Williams; sisters, Paula Maddock Addotta, Sharon Maddock Perkins and Bonnie Maddox Cause; and brother, William Maddock III.

She is survived by daughter, Kim Verissimo (Larry); son, Sean Morreale (Megan); sisters, Melody Maddock and Jolene Maddock; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Donations in her honor may be made to Circle of Life Hospice, 1201 N.E. Legacy Pkwy, Bentonville, AR 72712.

