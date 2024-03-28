Judith Grant





Judy (Judith) Dorothea (Brink) Grant was born Dec. 8, 1944, in Lawrence, Kan., to Jarvis and Betty Brink. She was the second of four children and the only daughter. She grew up on the family farm riding horses. She spent many hours with her cherished mother in the kitchen baking and cooking "meals in the field" for the boys. After high school, she attended The Teachers College at Emporia State University, where she received her bachelor's and master's degrees in education.

She married Ernie Grant on March 25, 1967. He was the love of her life and her partner until the end. Both Judy and Ernie taught school until they established Adventure Antiques, which they operated for 25 years. They had 57 years and one day to love, honor and support one another. After their retirement from the antique business, Judy and Ernie moved to Bella Vista, where they lived for 19 years.

Judy and Ernie had many individual interests, but they loved traveling together. They visited people and countries around the world, as well as family and friends in many states.

Another of Judy's loves was not only reading books but also sharing them with others. She mostly read adventure stories, where people were doing things that she herself would not be brave enough to do.

She particularly enjoyed inviting others into her home so they could enjoy it as much as she did. In her final days, she chose to come home from the hospital to be with her dog and be able to watch the lake from one of her favorite reading spots.

Judy will be missed by so many. Judy lived by the motto that hung around her house, "Live well, laugh often, love much." She passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones on March 26, 2024.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents and sister-in-law.

She is survived by her husband, her three brothers and their spouses, her brother-in-law, many nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends that loved her so very much.

She loved donating to animal shelters, where she and Ernie obtained all their dogs. One of her dogs was a therapy dog that visited hospitals and nursing homes with Judy. If you want to donate to an animal shelter or contribute fresh flowers, Judy would love either.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 5, at Bella Vista Funeral Home, 2258 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 6, also at Bella Vista Funeral Home.

Arrangements are made by Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory.

Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.



