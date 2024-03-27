Residents urged to help with state broadband connectivity

The Arkansas Broadband office has opened its challenge of the state's new Broadband Map, which was released March 12, in efforts to increase internet connectivity across the state.

Bella Vista residents can view this map at the Arkansas State Broadband Office's website, broadband.arkansas.gov. If residents feel the internet connectivity in their area is misrepresented on the map, they can register their challenge with their respective elected official, who will then register the challenge to the state on the resident's behalf.

Bella Vista elected officials have been registered as official challengers, and challenges will be accepted through April 19.

Who to contact:

First, find out in which ward of the city you live by viewing the city's ward map.

Bella Vista has three wards. Ward 1 includes those east of U.S. 71 and north of Kingsland Road and Euston Road. Ward 2 includes most of the central/southern part of the city, and Ward 3 includes those west of Lancashire Boulevard to the western city limits.

Second, if you feel the internet connectivity in your area of the city is misrepresented on the state's map, contact your elected official to register your challenge on your behalf:

Mayor: John Flynn -- [email protected]

Ward 1: Jerry Snow -- [email protected]

Wendy Hughes -- [email protected]

Ward 2: Jim Wozniak -- [email protected]

Larry Wilms -- [email protected]

Ward 3: Doug Fowler -- [email protected]

Craig Honchell -- [email protected]

Dates regarding the challenge process:

March 12: New state broadband map released

March 20: Challenge portal opens; challenges accepted for 30 days

April 19: Challenge rebuttals accepted for 30 days

May 19: Challenge adjudication begins

June 17: Challenge process concludes

In addition, you can attend the State of Arkansas Broadband County Roadshow for a public meeting to discuss the future of broadband in our communities. This event is open to all Benton and Washington County residents and is set for 11 a.m. Thursday, March 28 at the Benton County Courthouse, 215 E. Central Ave., Bentonville.

Cassi Lapp is the communications director for the city of Bella Vista. She can be reached at [email protected].