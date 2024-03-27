City of Bella Vista to declare April as ‘Litter Awareness Month’

Bella Vista Mayor John Flynn plans to declare April "Litter Awareness Month" in the city.

Flynn will read a proclamation to kick off the month at this year's Six in Sixty Litter Cleanup – an annual event organized by Bella Vista residents that focuses on litter cleanup along the six miles of U.S. Hwy. 71 running through Bella Vista.

Six in Sixty is set for this Saturday, March 30, with volunteers meeting at 9:30 a.m. in the parking lot of Allen's Food Market.

Tim Pschierer, one of the individuals heading up the cleanup event for the last five years, said the resident interest in the event has tripled since its inception. Pschierer approached the members of the Bella Vista City Council at the regular meeting Monday, Feb. 26, requesting a more formal designation to help curb the litter throughout the year along U.S. Highway 71.

"While Bella Vista Police always keep an eye out for those littering, Chief James Graves said officers will be extra vigilant during this time to watch for those creating litter along city and state roadways," Cassi Lapp, communications director for the city, stated in a news release. "This includes not only individuals throwing trash or cigarette butts from their vehicles, but also uncovered loads allowing litter to escape from trucks and trailers."

Following the proclamation and cleanup event, Bella Vista businesses – particularly those with roadside storefronts – can participate in being litter aware and will be awarded a certificate from the city recognizing their efforts and be publicized through the city's social media channels for their commitment.

For more information on the cleanup event, visit Facebook at PBV's Six in Sixty Litter Cleanup 2024.