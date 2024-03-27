AGFC personnel talk trophy fish with Fly Tyers

The Bella Vista Fly Tyers meeting on March 21 featured a captivating presentation by Sean Lusk, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) fisheries district coordinator, and Jordan Lindaman, AGFC reservoir habitat biologist. The discussion centered on fish habitat development and enhancement projects undertaken by AGFC to bolster trophy game fish populations across the state's lakes, rivers and impoundments.

Lusk and Lindaman, both accomplished fisheries professionals, shed light on the economic benefits thriving recreational fishing communities bring to local economies. They delved into angler preferences, revealing the top five game fish sought by Arkansas' passionate fishing enthusiasts: Largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, crappie, catfish and trout.

The core of the presentation focused on the critical fishery development components that nurture the growth of trophy game fish populations. Lusk and Lindaman provided a detailed overview of successful AGFC projects that have demonstrably enhanced the populations of these coveted fish.

This insightful presentation sparked lively discussions among the Bella Vista Tyer attendees, a community deeply invested in the health and vibrancy of Arkansas' fisheries.

About Bella Vista Fly Tyers

The Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club is a fishing, conservation and service club with approximately 150 members. This group of men and women share a common interest in fishing (both warm and cold-water species) found in the local streams and lakes of Bella Vista. The club promotes lake conservation recreational activities and conducts service projects throughout Northwest Arkansas. For more information visit bvft.org.