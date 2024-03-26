



Ivan Warren Loyd, 93, of Bella Vista died March 26, 2024.

He was born July 8, 1930, to Ella and Carl Loyd. He married Betty Cameron in Fairbury, Neb., on Feb. 19, 1954. Ivan was in the paratroopers during the Korean War and retired as a semi-truck driver in Denver in 1992.

He was preceded in death by parents, Ella and Carl Loyd; daughter, Nancy Sass; brothers, Marion and Raymond; son-in-law, John Upchurch; and granddaughter, Jennifer Cook.

He is survived by his wife, Betty; daughter, Teresa Upchurch; and grandsons, Christopher and Bradley Upchurch.

Arrangements are made by Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory.

