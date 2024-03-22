



Jill Nordyke, 85, passed away March 13, 2024, surrounded by her loving family.

Jill was born in Windsor, Ontario. Her family moved to the United States when she was young. She graduated from Glenbrook High School in Illinois in 1956. Jill enrolled at Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where she was a proud member of Alpha Xi Delta sorority.

While working in Iowa, Jill met the love of her life, Jim Nordyke, on a blind date. In 1961, they married and ultimately established their home with their three children in Thiensville, Wis. Jill took her creative passion and attended MATC in 1982-84, where she earned her Associate of Applied Science degree in Interior Design and became ASID certified. She worked in that field throughout her life, helping hundreds of clients beautifully furnish their homes.

After moving from Thiensville in 1991, Jill and Jim retired to Bella Vista to enjoy the rewards of their hard work and pursue their shared hobby of golf. In 2014, Jill and Jim moved back to the Minneapolis area to be close to their children and grandchildren.

Jill was a devoted wife, cherished mother, involved grandmother and loyal friend. Her golf claim to fame was achieving two lifetime holes-in-one. She was a kind, lighthearted woman with a contagious smile and wonderful laugh. Jill loved life, dancing effortlessly with Jim, playing her ukulele for an audience, swimming, cooking, entertaining her children, grandchildren and friends. She was a big fan of oldies music and impressively knew all the words.

Jill is survived by her children, Julie (Nordyke) Joint, Jeff Nordyke, and Karin and her husband Shawn Mingus, all of the Minneapolis area; four beloved grandchildren, Katie and Samantha Joint and Michael (Haley) and Jack Mingus; her youngest sister, Janet Kuhnert; and numerous family and friends that will miss her deeply.

Jill was preceded in death by her husband and best friend of 59 years, James Nordyke, lost in 2020; her brother, James McArthur, and sister, Nancy Frakes; and her parents, James and Marguerite McArthur.

The family thanks the Riley Crossing Memory care team, Brighton Hospice, and her son Jeff for their special care and comfort. Jill will be laid to rest at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, joining her veteran husband Jim, in a private family service on April 8, also their wedding anniversary.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to pgareach.org, or your favorite nonprofit.

Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt Funeral Home in Shakopee, Minn., 952-445-2755.

Condolences may be shared at www.mcnearneyfuneralhome.com.



