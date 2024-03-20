VSOs visit Legion

Submitted photo

Benton County Veteran Service Officers Patrick Robinson (right) and Leigh Howerton (center) visited the Willard E. "Rocky" Glidewell American Legion Post 341 at New Life Christian Church on Riordan Road in Bella Vista on Monday, March 11. They discussed a number of services available to local veterans. Also pictured is Post 341 Commander Douglas Grant.

Submitted photo

Benton County Veteran Service Officers Patrick Robinson (right) and Leigh Howerton (center) visited the Willard E. "Rocky" Glidewell American Legion Post 341 at New Life Christian Church on Riordan Road in Bella Vista on Monday, March 11. They discussed a number of services available to local veterans. Also pictured is Post 341 Commander Douglas Grant.

Staff reports