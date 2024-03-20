Regular city meetings now live streamed

The Bella Vista City Council and Planning Commission regular meetings are now being live streamed and archived for viewing convenience.

Please note this does not include either group's work sessions.

City Council regular meetings are held at 6 p.m. on typically the fourth Monday of the month, altered occasionally by government holidays, at Bella Vista District Court, 2483 Forest Hills Blvd. Council work sessions are held at 5:30 p.m. the third Monday of the month in the same location.

Planning Commission regular meetings are held at 4:30 p.m. on the second Monday of the month, also at Bella Vista District Court. Work sessions are held at 4:30 p.m. Thursdays falling 10 days prior to the regular meeting in the same location.

Watch the meetings live or view them after the air date at https://www.youtube.com/@BellaVistaCommTV/streams.

Cassi Lapp is the communications director for the city of Bella Vista.