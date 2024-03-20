Free resident tree and shrub giveaway set for April 12

The city of Bella Vista is hosting a spring tree and shrub giveaway to Bella Vista residents. Advanced sign up is required to reserve a tree or shrub, and pick up will be on Friday, April 12.

The sign-up for various species will open to residents at 9 a.m. Friday, March 29. Species are available on a first come, first served basis. One tree or shrub per household is allowed.

Species available this year include: Sand Cherry, Arborvitae, Saskatoon Serviceberry, Red Osier Dogwood, Flowering Dogwood, Smooth Hydrangea, False Indigo Bush, Staghorn Sumac, and Prairie Red American Plum. More information about each species is available at the city's website, bellavistaar.gov/arborday.

Sign up online starting March 29 at https://bit.ly/48xDPaB.

Instructions for pickup will be sent to those who have successfully registered to receive a tree or shrub. Residents must provide proof of residency at pickup.

The trees and shrubs have been provided from Foresting the Future Tree Program through Compton Gardens and Arboretum as part of a larger regional project to help increase and diversify the area's tree canopy. This year, the biodegradable tags accompanying the trees will also contain wildflower seeds.

For questions, call Community Development at 479-268-4980.