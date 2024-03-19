Don McMahon





Don I. McMahon, 82, of Bella Vista passed away Saturday, March 16, 2024, at Circle of Life Hospice Home in Bentonville. Don was born May 29, 1941, in Clinton, Iowa, to Charles and Augusta McMahon.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1959-63. While stationed in France, Don played on the Army's basketball team which traveled around Europe as Goodwill Ambassadors.

Don was united in marriage to Lois Landon on March 13, 1965, in Clinton. They were married for 59 years.

Prior to owning his own business in Georgia, Don worked for Ralston Purina in Clinton and was plant manager for Pet Life Foods in Hamilton, Mich.

During his life, Don enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting, fishing, golfing, and volunteering at his church and in his community.

Don is survived by his wife, Lois McMahon of Bella Vista; daughter, Elizabeth Johnson and husband Thomas of Allen, Texas; son, Edward McMahon and wife Amanda of Hamilton; grandchildren, Morgan Eoff and husband Bryan of McKinney, Texas, Marshall Johnson of Allen, and Connor McMahon and wife Krysta, Brogan Bonzelaar and husband Patrick, Teghan McMahon and wife Ana, Sawyer McMahon and wife Morgan, and Brecken McMahon, all of Hamilton; great-grandchildren, Landon and Liam Eoff of McKinney, and Callahan Bonzelaar and Bryton McMahon of Hamilton; brother, Richard McMahon and wife Sue of Clinton; and nephew, Kevin Miller of Clinton.

Celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at First United Methodist Church of Bella Vista. Arrangements under the direction of Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory.

Memorials in Don's honor may be given to the American Cancer Society or First United Methodist Church of Bella Vista.

