Ray Horner

Ray Gordan Horner of Bella Vista, age 80, passed away March 13, 2024, at Mercy Hospital in Rogers. He was born Feb. 12, 1944, in Ogden, Utah, to Frank and Mildred Horner.

Ray graduated from college with a Bachelor of Arts in History. Though born in Ogden, he spent considerable time in Sioux Falls, S.D., before finally settling down in Northwest Arkansas. He enjoyed golfing, having been a past president of the Men's Golfing Association, and traveling in his RV, and he was a big Razorback fan. He worked as a fitness instructor at the YMCA. He met his wife, Jeannie, in Bella Vista in 2000, and they married that same year, on Oct. 24.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Mildred; and a brother, Robert Horner.

Ray is survived by his wife of 23 years, Jeannie Horner; three sons, Tony Horner (Kate), John Horner (Kristin) and Jamie Horner (Alisha), all of Georgia; a daughter, Mary Lynn Baldwin (Scott) of Washington; six grandchildren on the Horner side, and three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren on the Baldwin side; and a blue heeler, Bella Ray.

He will be laid to rest next to his family at the Masonic Cemetery in Des Moines, Iowa, at a later date. Arrangements by Epting Funeral Home of Bella Vista.

