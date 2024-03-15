Harold Honn passed away Feb. 23, 2024, at Houston Hospice in Houston, Texas. Harold was born in Ottawa, Kan., in 1930.

He was a proud graduate of Kansas State University in 1953. He was employed out of college by Olin Corp. as a field representative and after several moves became domestic sales manager of the U.S. market. Harold was employed in 1980 by Mobil Oil Corp., where he had global responsibilities for their phosphate business. He retired in 1993 in Richmond, Va., and quickly moved to Bella Vista.

He married the love of his life, Betty Silvius, in 1957. They were married in Ottawa and honeymooned in New Orleans. Harold and Betty were married for 67 years. During their time together they had two sons, Kevin and Scott. Harold resided in Missouri City, Texas, for the last 16 months.

During his 30-year retirement, Harold enjoyed golf, hunting and fishing. He was also very community-minded and served many years on several boards of directors including Bella Vista Crime Watch, Bella Vista Ambulance Service and Courtesy Van Program. Harold was also a member of Bella Vista Community Church, where he served on the Church Foundation for 23 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Grace and Enos Honn; sister, Hazel Lee Crumm; and brother, Vernon Honn.

Harold is survived by his wife, Betty of Missouri City; son, Kevin and wife Rose of Bella Vista; son, Scott and wife Joni of Missouri City; granddaughter, Lauren of Rogers; grandson, Michael of Bella Vista; great-grandson, Lucas of Rogers; sister, Shirley and husband Chuck Eisenbise of Sebetha, Kan.; three nephews and two nieces.

Harold will be loved and missed by all of those who were fortunate enough to know him.

There are no services planned at this time. Arrangements under the direction of The Settegast-Kopf Company in Sugar Land, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Houston Hospice in Harold's name.



