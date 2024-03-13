Voters approve millage increase for police pensions, decide county races in March 5 primary

Bella Vista voters approved the city's March 5 ballot proposal to fund police pensions through a one-half millage property tax increase by a vote of 3,570 for (58%) to 2,617 against (42%).

Approximately 44% of the total ballots were cast during the early voting period.

The approval equalizes the amount of funds going to pensions for firefighters and police at one mill apiece. Once enacted next year, the property tax increase will make up for a shortfall of funding for police pensions.

According to Mayor John Flynn, the present half-mill for police has been bringing in about $314,000 a year, but the pensions will cost $600,000 in 2024. Flynn submitted a letter to the editor thanking those who voted to approve the issue, which can be seen on page A6.

The average homeowner will see an increase of about $20 a year on their property tax statement.

Voter turnout

Across the county and region, voter turnout for the preferential primary and nonpartisan judicial elections was significantly below past results. Kim Dennison, election coordinator for the Benton County Election Commission, said there seemed to be little interest in the election.

Benton County voter turnout for the primary was 18.8% compared to 27.5% in 2020.

"I strongly believe it was because of both the Republican and Democratic presidential races, which is what typically brings people out to vote," Dennison said. "People were saying, 'It's already been decided so why bother?'"

Prosecuting Attorney

Benton County residents elected Chief Deputy Bryan Sexton as the county prosecuting attorney. Sexton received 56% of the vote to win over Sarah Phillips, a former deputy prosecutor.

This race had no incumbent. Nathan Smith resigned from the prosecuting attorney's position in October to take a position at Walmart headquarters. Joshua Robinson was appointed by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders in October as interim prosecutor, making him ineligible to run for the office.

Quorum Court

All three incumbents who faced challenges in the Republican primary for their Benton County Quorum Court seats won their elections, while voters in District 12 chose a newcomer to replace an outgoing justice of the peace.

Incumbent Jeff Dunn (53%) beat out challenger Michael McCaskey for the District 1 justice of the peace position; Joel Jones (52%) -- current District 8 justice of the peace -- got the better of challenger Lisa Richards in the race for his seat; John Rissler (61%) garnered more support than Caroline Geer for the District 12 position; and incumbent Joel Edwards (66%) clinched the District 15 position over Andrew Sova.

Ron Homeyer, the current justice of the peace for District 12, did not file for reelection.

McCaskey paid for a by-hand re-count in the District 1 race due to concerns about electronic voting. However, the outcome of the race remains unchanged.

Jones will face off against Democrat Carol Vella for the District 8 seat in the Nov. 5 general election. No Democrats filed to run for justice of the peace for Districts 1, 12 and 15, meaning Dunn, Rissler and Edwards will be sworn into their respective positions in January.

Centerton election

By a majority of more than 62%, Centerton voters approved a plan for the city to refinance some existing bond debt and take on a new community center project. The new bonds will be paid for with a continuation of a 1% city sales tax.

Mayor Bill Edwards said the city has already bought property for the proposed community center, about 20 acres at the intersection of Keller Road and Arkansas 102. The city has some temporary baseball fields at the site.

Edwards said the plans call for a 50,000-square-foot facility that include an indoor swimming pool, basketball court, an indoor walking track, exercise rooms and other amenities. He said there are also plans for an outdoor pool for kids and outdoor pickleball courts and other parks improvements.

Staff writers Tom Sissom, Campbell Roper and Thomas Saccente contributed to this article.