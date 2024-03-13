Solar eclipse glasses available at Bella Vista Public Library

Are you ready to safely watch the solar eclipse, coming this year on April 8?

If you have not yet gotten a pair of viewing glasses, these glasses are available while supplies last at the Bella Vista Public Library, 11 Dickens Place in Bella Vista.

Up to five pairs of glasses per adult patron is allowed. A library account is not required, and the glasses are available at the front desk. No reservations or holds allowed.

In addition, the library's monthly adult speaker series will be in relation to the eclipse and is set for 4:30 p.m. Monday, March 25.

Join Dr. Katherine Auld, physical science department chair and associate professor at Northwest Arkansas Community College, to learn all about the solar eclipse. Auld is the Board Chair for NWA Space, as well as an Astronomy Activation Ambassador and Solar System Ambassador with NASA. The talk is free.

For questions, call the library at 479-855-1753 or email [email protected].

Cassi Lapp is the communications director for the city of Bella Vista.