NWA outdoor briefs

Burns may impact trails

Pea Ridge National Military Park east of Pea Ridge will conduct prescribed fire operations through Friday, March 15, subject to weather conditions. To assure visitor safety, some areas inside the Civil War park, including roads and trails, may be closed while fire operations are taking place and for a short period after completion.

Training trail volunteers

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will host a training session from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday for those interested in volunteering at the park's trails. Potential volunteers will learn how to identify items along the trails, how to fill out a trail report and do work that is necessary to maintain the park's 54 miles of trails. Call the park office at (479) 789-5000 for details.

See snakes at nature center

Dr. J.D. Wilson, biology professor at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, will talk about various snake species in the region at 2 p.m. Saturday at the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center in Springdale. He will bring some live snakes to the program. Wilson will highlight the habits of snakes in Arkansas and discuss living alongside venomous species found in the state.

Team wins at Beaver Lake

Matt Emeterio and Casey Odel won the Northwest Arkansas Team Trail bass tournament held Feb. 24 at Beaver Lake with a tournament limit of five bass weighing 17.93 pounds.

Skyler Shockley and Randy Bilderback placed second with five bass at 16.82 pounds. Scotty Parsons and Kevin Kester were third with five bass at 16.76 pounds.

Fourth through 10th, all with five bass, were: fourth, Doug Sagely, Drew Sagely, 16.51; fifth, Robert Carr, Brady Meredith, 15.85; sixth, David Summers, Rion Summers, 15.39; seventh, Justin Glenn, James Scantlin, 14.73; eighth, Jeff Epley, Kelly Greer, 14.69; ninth, Scott Jones, Reese Jones, 14.24; 10th, Jacob Bennett, Brian Rusher, 14.17.

Weekend includes totality

Ozark Natural Science Center will host the Ozark Eclipse Celebration Weekend April 5-8 at the center in Madison County north of Huntsville. Astronomy and eclipse programs will take place followed by a bus ride April 8 to view the eclipse in the zone of totality. Tickets start at $275 and include lodging or camping. Visit onsc.us/events to register or call the center at (479) 202-8340.

Center hiring for summer

Ozark Natural Science Center is hiring summer staff. Positions include a Wet 'N Wild summer camp teacher, a paid summer intern and summer kitchen assistant. Visit www.onsc.us or call (479) 202-8340 for application information.

Bike, hike as team

Coler Mountain Bike Preserve in Bentonville offers outdoor team building activities designed for corporate groups and organizations. Expert-led activities include group-oriented mountain biking, hiking and outdoor workshops. Visit www.peelcompton.org/ for details or email [email protected] for information.