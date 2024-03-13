College Honors

University of Central Arkansas

The University of Central Arkansas conferred nearly 500 undergraduate and more than 180 graduate degrees and certificates through the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; College of Business; College of Education; College of Health and Behavioral Sciences; College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics; and Graduate School.

Skylar Brooks of Bella Vista graduated Summa Cum Laude Undergraduate Scholar with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology.

Kailey Greenleaf of Bella Vista graduated with a Master of Science in Library Media/ Info Technology.

Kristyn Haughn of Bella Vista graduated with a Bachelor of Science in History.

Kaley Hefley of Bella Vista graduated with a Master of Arts in Teaching.