City, POA Meetings

City

City meetings for council, commissions and boards are held at Bella Vista District Court, 2483 Forest Hills Blvd., unless otherwise noted on an agenda. Agendas and meeting links are available at bellavistaar.gov.

March 18 -- City Council work session, 5:30 p.m.

March 25 -- City Council regular session, 6 p.m.

March 28 -- Planning Commission work session, 4:30 p.m.

April 8 -- Planning Commission regular session, 4:30 p.m.

POA

Property Owners Association meetings are held at the Bella Vista Country Club Board Room and are live streamed.

March 13 -- Lakes Committee (JAC), 2 p.m.

March 21 -- Board of Directors work session, 9 a.m.

March 28 -- Board of Directors regular session, 6 p.m.

April 8 -- Recreation Committee (JAC), 4 p.m.