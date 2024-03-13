City hosting sticker design contest as part of Arbor Day celebration

The City of Bella Vista Planning Division is hosting a sticker design art contest as part of the 2024 Arbor Day celebration during the month of April.

Anyone may submit a proposed design for this year's Arbor Day celebration sticker. The winning design will be handed out during the spring tree and shrub giveaway set for Friday, April 12 and at other Arbor Day events throughout the month of April.

Submissions are due by 4:30 p.m. Monday, March 25, and designs must include native trees, the words "Arbor Day 2024," and may not use or depict any type of invasive species. The graphic must be designed in a circular shape and the file provided must be a quality that allows printing of 3.5 inches in diameter.

The winner will be decided by a vote of the members of the Bella Vista Tree Advisory Board and will be announced on the city's social media pages at 10 a.m. Friday, March 29.

By submitting a design in this contest, participants agree to allow the city to recreate their work into stickers or other forms of art. Submit designs, as well as additional questions, by email to Christopher Hyatt, [email protected].

In addition to the art contest, other events are planned to celebrate trees through the month of April, including:

Tree-related readings during Bella Vista Public Library story times in April.

The annual spring resident tree and shrub giveaway, set for Friday, April 12 (advanced sign-up required).

A tree identification hike is set for Saturday, April 20, with more details to come.

The Arbor Day tree planting ceremony set for noon on Friday, April 26 at Riordan Trailhead on Riordan Road.

Look for more information to come about these events by following the city's Facebook and Instagram pages, or by visiting the city's website at https://bellavistaar.gov/arborday.

Call the Planning Division with questions at 479-268-4980.