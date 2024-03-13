Cantwells perform at Civil War Round Table meeting

Wayne and Brenda Cantwell of Tulsa played their Civil War era music to a full house on Thursday evening, March 7, at the monthly Bella Vista Civil War Round Table meeting held at the Bella Vista Historical Museum.

Wayne has been playing and teaching American Old Time and Celtic music of the 19th and very early 20th century for over 30 years, and Brenda, his wife of 40 years, begun accompanying him about two years ago on the harmonium, a reed organ type of instrument. She also plays the folk instruments of spoons, rhythm bones and limber-jack or Appalachian clog dolls. Wayne plays the fiddle, banjo, and mountain dulcimer.

The round table's next meeting will be held on Thursday, April 4, at 7 p.m. at the museum, with a presentation about the 1864 Battle of Massard Prairie by Park Ranger Cody Farber of the Massard Prairie Battlefield Park at Ft. Smith.

Admission is free with donations accepted to help with the speaker expense. The public is welcome.