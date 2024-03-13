Bicycle block party set for Wishing Springs Road

Pedal Kids USA and Pedal It Forward invite the community to celebrate St. Patrick's Day with a bicycle-themed block party Sunday, March 17 from 2-5 p.m. on Wishing Springs Road.

Attendees are encouraged to wear green and ride their bikes to this free, family-oriented event. Vehicle parking will be down the street.

Highlights will include:

● Guided rides to the event: See the Facebook event page (https://fb.me/e/9j0pgSvUq) to join a ride from local neighborhoods in Bentonville and Bella Vista.

● Live music: Performances from DJ Scotty 2 Wheels, House Of Songs and Beer & Hymns.

● Free swag courtesy of Bentonville Moves Coalition and Rule of Three.

● Food and drink specials from The Bend.

● Bicycle Jump Jam: Advanced riders can take flight on full-size bike jumps while landing safely on soft inflatable landing bags.

● Dunk tank featuring local celebrities.

● Test your skills: Challenge yourself on the outdoor bike skills track or explore the indoor bicycle playground.

● Support a good cause: Donate used bikes or parts to Pedal it Forward, or purchase some of their swag to support the nonprofit.

● Pedal-powered fun: Race friends and family in PediCab races.

● Lots of local businesses/vendors from the Wishing Springs area.

The event will be held in front of Pedal Kids USA HQ, 3605 NW Wishing Springs Drive, Bentonville. This is off of McNelly Road across from Wishing Spring Gallery.

The street will be closed to vehicle traffic immediately surrounding the event.

For more information contact Kenny Williams at [email protected] or Simon Brown at [email protected].