Basore named in museum foundation board additions

FORT SMITH -- The United States Marshals Museum Foundation has announced recent additions to its board leadership.

According to Susan Neyman, USMM Foundation President and Chief Development Officer, "We are also excited to announce new members to the board." New members include: Neff Basore of Bella Vista, Ryan Gehrig of Fort Smith and David Harlow of Loda, Ill.

Neff Basore, Senior VP of Cooper Communities, is a Captain with the Benton County Sheriff's Office where he commands the Reserve Division, and is also a member of the Arkansas State Police Commission.

Ryan Gehrig is President of Mercy Arkansas Communities where he leads all hospitals across the state.

David Harlow served in the U.S. Marshals Service from 1983 until his retirement in 2018. He served in many capacities, including Acting Director USMS for over two years. He also serves on the Board of the U.S. Marshals Survivors Benefit Fund.

Cynthia Coughlin of Bentonville is the incoming chairperson, succeeding Laurice A. Hachem, who has served on the board since 2019.

Coughlin, owner of Coughlin's Ranch in Centerton, has extensive experience in board leadership. She has been the chair of the board for the Bentonville-Bella Vista Boys & Girls Club and the Walton Arts Center. She has also held board positions with Botanical Gardens of the Ozarks, Washington Regional Medical Foundation, Circle of Life Hospice and the Bentonville School Board.