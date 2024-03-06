Submitted photo

Goose is this week's Pet of the Week from the Bella Vista Animal Shelter. He is less than two years old and is considered medium sized as a cross mix of German Shepherd and Golden Retriever with short golden hair. According to shelter staff, he's super sweet, lovable and looking for his forever home. As usual, it is recommend that Goose meet any pet siblings prior to adoption. He is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and has a current rabies tag included with his $75 adoption fee. For more information about Goose or any of the furry friends at the shelter, call 479-855-6020, visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or see the adoptable dogs and cats at petfinder.com.

Submitted photo

Goose is this week's Pet of the Week from the Bella Vista Animal Shelter. He is less than two years old and is considered medium sized as a cross mix of German Shepherd and Golden Retriever with short golden hair. According to shelter staff, he's super sweet, lovable and looking for his forever home. As usual, it is recommend that Goose meet any pet siblings prior to adoption. He is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and has a current rabies tag included with his $75 adoption fee. For more information about Goose or any of the furry friends at the shelter, call 479-855-6020, visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or see the adoptable dogs and cats at petfinder.com.

Staff reports