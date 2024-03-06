Pedestrian lane on Mercy Way bridge to close temporarily

The bike and pedestrian lane along the Mercy Way bridge in Bella Vista and the approaches from both east and west will be temporarily closed starting Monday, March 11.

The contractor will be replacing concrete on the greenway trail on both the east and west ends of the bridge. Therefore, the portion of the trail across the bridge will be closed as well, between areas of construction.

The work is expected to be done by Saturday, April 13.

The sidewalk along the south side of the bridge will remain open from the driveway of CVS east to Lambeth Road.

"We appreciate your patience as this project is completed," stated Cassi Lapp, communications director for the city.