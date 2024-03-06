Military park to host battle anniversary event

The National Park Service invites the public to Pea Ridge National Military Park on Saturday, March 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. to attend programs commemorating the 162nd anniversary of the Battle of Pea Ridge.

The Battle of Pea Ridge was fought on March 7-8, 1862, by over 23,000 Union and Confederate soldiers. It was the largest battle fought west of the Mississippi River and was a major turning point, helping Union forces maintain physical and political control of the state of Missouri.

Visitors are invited to experience programs presented by staff and volunteers as they share accounts of what happened during the battle. Attendees will hear the crash of musketry and the roar of cannon fire and see how these weapons were used, will learn about how medical treatment of the period was performed, and will discover the importance of music on the battlefield while listening to period instruments.

Volunteer living historians portraying Confederate Infantry will be giving programs at Tour Stop Four, Leetown Battlefield, and Tour Stop Eight, Elkhorn Tavern, while others will be portraying a United States cannon detachment at the Visitor Center.

The full program schedule is available on the park website, nps.gov/peri, and social media pages.

All program times and locations are subject to change. There are no entrance fees to Pea Ridge National Military Park. Water, sunscreen and comfortable walking shoes are recommended.

Administered by the National Park Service, the 4,400-acre battlefield is located 10 miles north of Rogers, just off U.S. Highway 62.