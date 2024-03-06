Hobbs State Park offering archaeology programs

Hobbs State Park Conservation Area will host two free archaeological programs during Archaeological Month in March.

Archaeology of Native Foods

Sunday, March 10, at 2 p.m. at the park's visitor center, Michell Rathberger, Educational Outreach Coordinator, Arkansas Archeological Survey, Fayetteville, will present "Archaeology of Native Foods."

This presentation will answer questions such as these: What foods are native to Arkansas? How did people in the past prepare those foods, and how did they find them? How do archaeologists find and learn about these foods and how they were made?

Program participants will play a foraging simulation to try out finding food in nature.

History in the Ozarks' Dirt

Dr. Carl Drexler, Station Archaeologist and Research Associate Professor at the Arkansas Archaeological Survey, Magnolia Arkansas, will present "History in the Ozarks' Dirt: Archaeology at Van Winkle's Mill" on Sunday, March 24 at 2 p.m. at the park's visitor center.

Drexler's presentation will summarize the many years of archaeological work at Historical Van Winkle Hollow with emphasis on the lumber industry in northwest Arkansas and the myth of the isolated Arkansas hillbilly.

For more information, contact the park's visitor center at 479-789-5000.

About Hobbs State Park Conservation Area

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area heads the list as the largest of Arkansas's 52 state parks with a 12,054-acre tract of Ozark landscape along the southern shore of Beaver Reservoir. It is a significant component of the northwest Arkansas ecosystem with carefully managed human impact.