Hearing Loss and Cognitive Decline

Ears are amazing appendages. The gathering of sound to be processed is complex and intricate. But guess what? You do not actually HEAR with your ears. You hear with your brain. Why is this important? It has to do with the link between untreated hearing loss and brain function decline.

A recent report suggests that hearing loss is one of the strongest modifiable risk factors associated with dementia. Since we hear with our brain and not our ears, hearing loss causes the connections in the brain that respond to sound to become reorganized. This causes difficulty in processing sounds and making sense of them.

"If a person waits too long to address their hearing loss, it can become exceedingly difficult for the brain to relearn that skill," says Blue Wave audiologist Dr. Molly Dillon.

Another interference with brain function comes from the increase in cognitive load that hearing loss causes. It slowly becomes exhausting to struggle to hear the world as hearing declines. People must concentrate so hard on lip reading, body language, and contextual clues just to understand a sentence. Increased tiredness and acute fixation on listening means less energy and ability to even think about what was said, contemplate the subject at hand, and form an opinion or response.

The good news is that treating hearing loss with hearing aids can help slow down cognitive decline.

