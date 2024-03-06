College Honors

University of Arkansas

Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences

The following students joined more than 300 undergraduates who earned bachelor's degrees in Fulbright College and who were celebrated on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, at commencement ceremonies in Bud Walton Arena.

Alyssa Wilmoth of Bella Vista earned a Bachelor of Art in English and Journalism.

Alexa Schenkel of Bella Vista earned a Bachelor of Art in Psychology.

Gagne Tucker of Bella Vista earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Studio Art.

"On behalf of our faculty, staff, and the entire U of A community, we offer you a big congratulations -- you did it," said Kathryn Sloan, interim dean of Fulbright College. "You survived the late-night study sessions, the group projects, the times of uncertainty, and so much more to reach this milestone."

Collectively, Fulbright College awarded 330 bachelor's degrees to students during fall 2023 in areas of study that span across four academic disciplines: fine arts, humanities, natural sciences and social sciences.