Charles Roth

Charles "Chuck" Roth, age 88, of Bella Vista died March 4, 2024. Chuck was born March 16, 1935, in Dubuque, Iowa, to Otto and Marjorie Roth. He lived in Urbandale, Iowa, most of his life before retiring to Bella Vista in 1988.

He graduated from Dowling High School in Des Moines. Chuck received his bachelor's degree from Loras College in Dubuque and his master's degree in social work from St. Louis University.

Chuck worked for the Catholic Diocese of Des Moines for 27 years, where he served as executive director of Catholic charities and later as development director. Most of his work career was devoted to helping less fortunate people.

During his retirement in Bella Vista, he served on the United Fund Board, Ambulance Board and Bates Health Foundation Board. Additionally, he contributed his time and energy to various roles at St. Bernard Catholic Church, finding fulfillment in the Men's Club, Bowling League, Men's Golf League and Bella Vista Investment Club.

Chuck will be fondly remembered for his unwavering dedication to serving others and his profound impact on the communities he touched. He leaves behind a legacy of compassion, generosity and kindness that will be cherished by all who knew him.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Elaine (Merz); two sons, Stan Roth (LiSi) of Honolulu and Tom Roth (Andrea) of Jupiter, Fla.; daughter, Renee Roth of Bentonville; and nine grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held in late June at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Bella Vista.

Memorials may be made to St. Bernard Catholic Church Fund for Needy People, 1 St. Bernard Lane, Bella Vista, AR 72715; or Catholic Charities Diocese of Des Moines, 601 Grand Ave., Des Moines, IA 50309.

Arrangements under the direction of Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory.

Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.



