Artist spotlight reception set for first quarter honorees

The Bella Vista Arts Council will honor three artists for the Spring 2024 Artist Spotlight program -- painter Mary Datum, watercolorist Gerald Hatley, and photographer and digital artist Mickey Arlow.

Arlow was among those honored in the fall 2023 but was unable to attend due to illness.

The group will be recognized in a ceremony with Bella Vista Mayor John Flynn at a public reception at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 21 at Bella Vista Bar and Grill, 98 Clubhouse Drive.

Mary Datum was as a child drawn to the realists and would often try to duplicate the paintings she saw in art museums.

"I have drawn and sketched for as long as I can remember; however, I did not show my art until much later in life," she said.

Datum started working with oil paints in 2008. Her work is considered representative art, and her sources of inspiration come from ordinary things around the home, simple things in nature, beauty of the Ozarks, people, verdant farmland and fascinating animals. She especially loves painting portraits of animals, noting that their eyes are the most important feature and allow her to try and reflect their souls.

She strongly believes that art is a lifelong process of learning and growing, and she participates in workshops by artists that she admires and wants to emulate.

"My art brings me joy and I love to share that joyful feeling with others. Every artist is unique and so is their art. My art is my way of sharing the joy and beauty that I observe in God's creations," Datum said.

Her works can be found at the Art Gallery in the Northwest Arkansas Mall in Fayetteville and Nighthawk Gallery in Neosho, Mo. She is a member of the Oil Painters of America, National Oil and Acrylics Painters Society, Circle of Patrons Neosho Arts Council, Artists of Northwest Arkansas, and Springfield Regional Arts Council. View her works at marydatumfineart.com.

Gerald Hatley said his style isn't realism, although it is generally representational. Rather, it is more impressionistic, and sometimes even whimsical. Hatley utilizes color, value and shape to control the mood of a piece and even the movement of a viewer's eye. False color and negative space are big features seen in his paintings.

Hatley creates watercolor landscapes of a representational nature with a strong emphasis on color and design -- colors as they relate with each other and within logical visual perception while sometimes stretching those boundaries to achieve a dramatic expression within an individual painting. Formally trained in art and art education in the 1970s, he is strongly influenced by the Impressionists such as Monet, Cezanne and others. Those influences can be noticed in his color and shadow usage to achieve visual drama in his work.

Hatley is a member of the gallery group of the Artists of Northwest Arkansas Gallery in Rogers, as well as a displaying artist in the Wishing Spring Gallery in Bella Vista. His work is currently hanging in the Medium Gallery in Springdale as part of the Golden Creatives Show.

Hatley was also selected to show in the "Our Art, Our Time Exhibition" at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville last fall, as well as in the Heart of America Exhibit in the Historical Museum in Siloam Springs, which won an honorable mention.

Mickey Arlow, a talented pet photographer and digital artist, has a passion for capturing the unique bond between people and their beloved pets. Armed with a camera and a deep appreciation for the beauty of animals, Arlow has been bringing joy to pet owners through stunning pet portraits since 2006.

What began as a journey to master the art of photography for personal reasons quickly transformed into a lifelong passion. Originally picking up the camera to capture cherished moments of grandchildren who lived far away, Arlow soon found herself drawn to the captivating world of animal photography. Starting with her own furry companions, she began refining her photography skills by capturing the unique personalities and expressions of her dogs.

As word spread about the captivating pet portraits Arlow was creating, friends and acquaintances began requesting her talents to immortalize the bonds they shared with their pets. It wasn't long before the demand grew, leading Arlow to establish animalhousestudio.com, a digital haven where pet owners could witness their furry friends transformed into timeless works of art.

When not behind the camera, Arlow can often be found enjoying quality time with her own furry companions, drawing inspiration from their antics and personalities. A storyteller through images, she invites you to join her in celebrating the magic of the animal kingdom through her lens.

Each artist will have examples of their work for a talk about their process and experiences in developing their unique style of craftsmanship. Everyone is welcome to attend and celebrate three of Bella Vista's many creative talents.

The Bella Vista Arts Council, an advisory board to the City Council, was created by the City Council in February 2016 to help promote the arts in Bella Vista. Board members are Demara Titzer (president) and Gina Porter, with one board vacancy. The board established an Artist of the Month program in 2018, in which selected artists and their work were showcased and recognized monthly for their achievements. That program has become a quarterly recognition called Artist Spotlight, and three separate artists are featured each quarter.

A committee chooses each quarter from qualified artists, who must be residents of Bella Vista. Events are held in locations around the city. Submit nominations via email to [email protected].

Datum

