Women’s golf league distributes charitable donations

Puttsavers Women's Golf League announces its philanthropic endeavors throughout 2023, contributing a total of $570 to nonprofit organizations in Bella Vista.

Dedicated to making a positive impact beyond the greens, the league raised these funds through the golfers' weekly donations.

The donations were distributed among the following organizations: Bella Vista Courtesy Van, $140; Bella Vista Historical Museum, $140; Bella Vista Public Library Foundation, $140; and Bella Vista Animal Shelter, $150.

"This distribution reflects the Puttsavers Women's Golf League's approach to community support, addressing different aspects of Bella Vista's cultural, educational and welfare needs," said Amy Read, organizer of the weekly league play. "Through the sport we love, our weekly contributions help to support the community we love."

Puttsavers is a league in which the individual golfers play 9 or 18 holes on Thursdays throughout the year. Each golfer donates a $1 each week which is then donated to various local charities.

For more information about the league, contact Read at 972-523-2125 or [email protected].