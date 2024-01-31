Fly Tyers partner with POA to build fish habitat

Bella Vista Fly Tyers, a passionate group of anglers dedicated to fishing and environmental stewardship, has partnered with the Property Owners Association to improve the fish habitat in Bella Vista's lakes.

"We're thrilled to be working with the POA Lakes Department on this important project," said Lance Childers, president of Bella Vista Fly Tyers. "Healthy fish habitat is essential for a thriving fish population, and we're committed to doing our part to protect and restore the lakes we all love."

The partnership will focus on building man-made fish reefs in several of the Bella Vista lakes. These reefs, constructed from recycled materials like PVC pipe and cinder blocks, provide much needed shelter and spawning grounds for various fish species, including bass, crappie and bluegill.

"The addition of these fish reefs will make a significant difference in the health of our lakes and the quality of the fishing experience," said Chris Fuller, the POA's Lake Ecology and Water Quality Manager. "We're grateful for the Bella Vista Fly Tyers' expertise and dedication to this project."

The first fish reef is already nearing completion, and the partners plan to construct more in the coming months. The reefs will be strategically placed in areas with limited natural cover, providing fish with a safe haven to spawn, feed and grow.

"The Bella Vista Fly Tyers and POA Lakes Department are confident that this partnership will have a lasting and positive impact on the Bella Vista lakes," Childers stated. "By working together, we hope to create a more sustainable ecosystem and ensure a thriving fish population for future generations of anglers."

About the Bella Vista Fly Tyers

Bella Vista Fly Tyers is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting all types of fishing and environmental stewardship in Bella Vista. The club offers fly-tying lessons, fishing trips and educational programs for members of all ages. Website: bvft.org

About the POA Lakes Department

The Bella Vista POA Lakes Department manages and maintains Bella Vista's seven lakes. The department works to ensure the quality of the water, protect the lakes' ecosystems, and provide recreational opportunities for residents. Website: bellavistapoa.com

Photo courtesy of John Nuttal Known as Spider Blocks, these structures mimic natural brush.

