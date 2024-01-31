Fairway Notes

Golf Leagues

Men's 9-Hole

Golf Association

The Bella Vista 9 Hole Men's Golf Association is currently seeking membership applications for the 2024 golf season. Play is on Wednesdays with tee times, April through October. The association plays Bella Vista courses from the red tees (gold and whites are optional) for the season with four handicapped flights and weekly sponsored hole prizes.

There is a spring lunch prior to the start of the season. A hole-in-one pot and lunch fees are optional.

Applications are available in the pro shops and can be downloaded from the POA website or the association's site: sites.google.com/site/bv9mga2020/

For more information call Randy Dietz, membership chair, at 610-570-1041.