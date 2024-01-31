Deadline to register to vote in March primary election is Feb. 5

The deadline to register to vote in the March 5 preferential primary election and nonpartisan judicial elections is Monday, Feb. 5.

Your voter registration must be up to date. If you have moved from another Arkansas county, you must register with the county clerk in the county where you currently reside. If you have not voted in the last four years, you might want to check with the county clerk's office to make sure your registration is still valid.

The March 5 preferential primary elections are for the Democrat and Republican parties. There will be separate ballots for each party. There will also be a nonpartisan ballot for the judge races ranging from the Arkansas Supreme Court to the local district judgeship within the county.

All the same nonpartisan races will appear on both the Democrat and Republican ballots. In Arkansas, there is no voter registration that designates either political party with one's name. Voting in the Democrat or Republican preferential primary will only exclude you from voting in the other party's runoffs, should one occur.

Arkansas is home to 1.73 million registered voters. In the 2022 preferential primary election and nonpartisan general election, the state experienced a voter turnout of just 25.98%. The turnout in the 2020 preferential primary election and nonpartisan general election was 28%.

To register to in Arkansas, you must fill out a paper voter registration application. You can pick up an application at your local county clerk's office, state revenue or Division of Motor Vehicles office, public library, disability agency or military recruitment office.

You may also print a form to mail or request an application to be mailed to you at sos.arkansas.gov.