College Honors

Harding University

More than 300 students received diplomas and were recognized as Harding University graduates during a commencement ceremony on Dec. 16, 2023.

Lauren Shell of Bella Vista received a Master of Education in reading with dyslexia endorsement.

Kayla Milliken of Bella Vista received a Bachelor of Arts in elementary education.

Lexie Rose of Bella Vista received a Bachelor of Arts in elementary education.

Tanisha Lopes of Bella Vista received a Master of Arts in Teaching in elementary education.

Harding University is a private, Christian, liberal arts university located in Searcy, Ark. It is the largest private university in the state.

Southern Arkansas University

Kassondra Marie Aufleger of Bella Vista earned a 4.0 GPA in the fall 2023 semester, securing a reputable position on Southern Arkansas University's President's List.

Aufleger is a senior Elementary Education (STEM) major.

A total of 495 students were honored on this semester's President's List.

SAU offers more than 100 degrees in four distinct colleges and the School of Graduate Studies.