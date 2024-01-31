Bella Vista roads damaged by winter storms; residents asked to be patient, report damaged areas

Bella Vista roads suffered heavy damage following the latest winter storms. Due to freezing conditions, an abundance of wet weather and then warming temperatures, roadways have become weakened and damaged, especially by heavy traffic such as trash trucks.

With rain continuing in the forecast for a while, Streets Superintendent Karen Hunt says crews will be ready to get out and make repairs as soon as drier conditions allow.

"With the soggy condition of the subgrade beneath the roads at this time, taking the necessary heavy equipment out to repair the areas of concern could cause further damage to the roads," she said.

The city is asking residents to be patient in waiting for conditions to be repaired.

Each year, the city surveys every city street to determine needs for resurfacing. When that begins in the next few weeks, the city would like to have identified roads with specific weather-related damage.

Residents are asked to report areas with recent damage specifically due to these weather events for them to be documented. To report an issue, email [email protected] or report online at https://bellavistaar.gov/streets.

Cassi Lapp is the communications director for the city of Bella Vista.