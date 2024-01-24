Titles announced for BIPOC mini film fest

FAYETTEVILLE -- Fayetteville Film Fest and Walton Arts Center will present an evening of film featuring works created by Black, Indigenous and People of Color on Saturday, Feb. 3 at 8 pm.

This mini film festival showcases minority voices and honors their stories and artistic expression. This is one of four collaborative film showcases between the two arts organizations this season. Each is designed to bring diverse and global cinema to local audiences to enrich our understanding of our neighbors and of the world at large.

Films will be screened in two blocks with an intermission.

Featured films and filmmakers:

La Telaraña

Director: Dan Husted, Oklahoma

Length: 14 minutes

The three Alvarez brothers – Luís, Emilio and Davíd – struggle to keep their narcotics operation afloat while being relentlessly hunted by the DEA. Little do his two older brothers know, but Davíd's double life as an informant for the DEA will reveal the hidden layers of guilt, greed and ambition within their brotherhood.

The Measure of a Man

Director: Denzel Jenkins, Arkansas

Length: 15 minutes

A young male victim of rape finds a healing space through his estranged father.

Baking

Director: Daniel Beltram, Arkansas

Length: 20 minutes

After leaving Puerto Rico with his grandfather, Gabriel struggles to find his true home.

Song of the Bluff

Director: Neba Evans, Micheaux Recipient, Arkansas

Length: 14 minutes

Once a thriving agricultural center of the state, the town of Pine Bluff, Ark. has a reputation of crime, violence and decline. Yet the city's residents know excellence has and continues to prosper there and are working to change its tune and bring life back to this forgotten metropolis.

All Units

Director: Mike Day, Arkansas

Length: 20 minutes

A married couple find themselves at odds over their roles at the latest protest.

Tickets to all these film showcases are available now for $15 plus applicable fees. Purchase tickets by visiting waltonartscenter.org, by calling 479-443-5600 weekdays 10 a.m.-5 p.m. or in-person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office weekdays 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.