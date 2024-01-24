Civil War Round Table to explore state economy on eve of war

The Bella Vista Civil War Round Table is pleased to announce the Feb. 1 program will be titled "The Economy of Arkansas on the Eve of the Civil War" and will be presented by Mr. Ian Beard.

The 1850s saw a decade of unprecedented population, both free and enslaved, and economic growth in Arkansas. But underlying this perceived prosperity were strong currents of sectional strife that would lead to succession. The Round Table will explore some of the statistics and personal experiences that shaped Arkansas on the eve of the Civil War.

Ian Beard is the education director at Historic Arkansas Museum and previously worked as the education director of the Old State House Museum, both in Little Rock. He serves as vice president for the Quapaw Quarter Association, Central Arkansas's historic preservation nonprofit, and is a graduate of Hendrix College and Fayetteville High School.

The program will be presented at the Bella Vista Historical Museum on Thursday, Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. The meeting is free and open to the public. Donations are accepted to help with the speaker expenses.

The purpose of the Bella Vista Civil War Round Table is to educate and stimulate interest in the period of United States history known as the "Civil War," and to promote historical, educational, and literary study and activities related to the Civil War, including events and circumstances related to the cause and effect of the war.

The Round Table normally meets at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of every month at the Bella Vista Historical Museum, 1885 Bella Vista Way, which is located at the intersection of Highway 71 and Kingsland Road.