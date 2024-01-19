Barbara Scaturro

Barbara R. Scaturro fortified with the sacraments of the Holy Mother Church on Jan. 1, 2024, at the age of 85.

Beloved wife of Leo Scaturro; dear mother of the late Ralph Baker, Robert Baker, Mickie Pace (John), Mary Agobe (Timon) and Tina Hartig (Paul); beloved daughter of the late Elnora and Raymond Busche; loving sister of the late Jacqueline Busche and late Marlene Novak; grandmother to six; aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

The service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, with visitation one hour before, at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church in Bella Vista.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory.

Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.



