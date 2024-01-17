Wonders of Winter Wildlife event Saturday at state park

On Saturday, Jan. 20 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. visit Hobbs State Park Visitor Center for a Wonders of Winter Wildlife (WOWW) event. Everyone is welcome to partake in a hot beverage and make s'mores at the pavilion. Event sponsors are Bluebird Shed of Bella Vista and 3-D Pet Products.

9 a.m.-3 p.m. -- Interactive tabletop booths: Come and go as you please at these booths: mammal furs and skulls; bald eagles; winter wildlife survival strategies; kids craft table; the Wild Bird Café (make a treat for the birds).

9-10:45 a.m. -- Birds & Breakfast: See live songbirds captured in the park by ornithologists and then help them release the birds after learning more about them. Breakfast snacks, juice and coffee will be provided.

11 a.m.-noon -- Live Birds of Prey Program: See several live birds of prey and learn about their fascinating life histories. Presented by Morning Star Wildlife Rehabilitation.

1-2 p.m. -- Bald Eagle Program: January is Eagle Awareness Month and Mike Martin, noted Arkansas wildlife photographer, will present a program on bald eagles using his extraordinary photographs. He will share some interesting facts about our nation's symbol, an overview of their life cycle, their behavior, viewing locations in Arkansas, along with interesting stories of his encounters while photographing them. Recommended age: 8+

1-2 p.m. -- Squirrels: Nutty Forest Friends & Busy-Tailed Benefits: Jan. 21 is National Squirrel Day. Did you know a group of unrelated squirrels is called a scurry? Can you spot a drey? (squirrel nest) Join Park Interpreter Trish for an easy .25-mile hike around the ADA accessible Ozark Plateau Trail and learn more about three of Arkansas' squirrel species and how they are the unsung heroes of the forest. There will also be a visit from a "special squirrel" during the hike. All ages welcome.

2:15-3 p.m. -- Arkansas Wildlife Jeopardy: Test your knowledge of Arkansas wildlife and join Park Interpreter Chris, your host, for a special version of the Jeopardy game show. The top scorers in each round will win a prize.

For additional information call 479-789-5000