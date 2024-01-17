County offers upgrades to weather notifications

Benton County is a participant in FEMA's national alert system, IPAWS, and has its own free severe weather emergency alert system, BC Alert.

The county prepares citizens for severe weather by offering multiple ways to be notified of severe weather and public emergencies.

BC Alert is the county's free, publicly-available system that allows users to be forewarned about all modes of dangerous weather or notified of an emergency situation. The main focus of the alerting system is to provide severe weather notifications.

Through a quick registration process, BC Alert allows citizens to be notified of a variety of weather-related events and activities well in advance of weather moving through our area.

BC Alert receives weather alert information from the National Weather Service. Once an advisory, warning or watch is issued for a user's selected address, the BC Alert system will send out a notification. Users are advised to check their account information yearly to ensure their settings are correct.

One new feature of BC Alert gives users freedom to choose multiple alerting locations, what kind of notifications they want to receive, and how they want to receive them. The latest update allows users to create a family account with multiple contacts and locations.

BC Alert is customizable with options to receive alerts via text, email or phone call. People with existing accounts have been migrated to the new system. If you have an existing account, simply log in and verify your information.

How to sign up

To sign up for BC Alert visit bcalert.com. There are three steps to sign up:

Create an account by filling in your contact information and the main location you want to be notified of alerts

Select how you want to get alerts.

Choose the types of emergency alerts you want to receive (wind advisory, winter weather alerts, severe weather, etc.)

Users do not need to be Benton County residents to sign up for alerts. Users can sign up to receive alerts for family member addresses or for where they work in Benton County. For help signing up, visit the website for tutorial videos and FAQ.

"Through BC Alert, people can sign up to be notified of a winter weather advisory, tornado warning, or public emergency," said Administrator of Public Safety Robert McGowen. "Benton County sees all forms of severe weather and we want our residents to be prepared for an emergency."

"The safety of our residents is a key pillar for Benton County. The BC Alert system is one tool we provide to forewarn people of a possible tornado or other severe weather event," said Benton County Judge Barry Moehring. "I encourage everyone to have more than one way to receive severe weather notifications."

IPAWS

In addition to BC Alert, Benton County also subscribes to the federal Integrated Public Alert & Warning System (IPAWS), an automatic warning system that will broadcast imminent severe weather warnings to mobile devices similar to an amber alert.

These alerts will be automatically sent to all cell-phones that are within imminent danger of a tornado or other life-threatening weather event. No advanced registration is necessary.