Chaplains host ‘Faith and Blue’ law enforcement luncheon

Although it is normally not included on most calendars, Jan. 9 is designated as Law Enforcement Appreciation Day throughout the United States.

Under the umbrella of the Northwest Arkansas Chaplain Ministries Group, chaplains in Benton County gathered at the Cross Church in Bentonville to express their appreciation to local law enforcement personnel.

Around 120 officers, deputies, mayors and guests shared a luncheon and the chaplains presented each attendee with a ditty bag and numerous door prizes. Prayer for the law enforcement personnel at each table also was provided by the chaplains and pastors present.

Bentonville Police Chief Ray Shastid spoke on behalf of law enforcement officers and the need for chaplaincy services. Dr. Nick Floyd, senior pastor of Cross Church, spoke on behalf of the religious community.

Almost all of the communities in Benton County had personnel present for the program, including the Sheriff's Office and Bella Vista Police Department.

A large number of businesses and individuals helped sponsor this event by contributing in various ways. Many did not ask for recognition; they just wanted the law enforcement personnel in their communities to know how much they are appreciated.

The Northwest Arkansas Chaplain Ministries provides chaplain service to area law enforcement and fire/EMS agencies in Benton County with a three-pronged objective to (1) Help agencies develop their own chaplain programs, (2) Provide backup services for agencies when their own chaplains are not available, and (3) To provide services to those agencies who choose to look to us for chaplain services.

Chaplain Jim Dixon was the lead chaplain in this effort.